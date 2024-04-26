3 elite defenders the Falcons can still draft on day two
Just because the Atlanta Falcons didn't take a defender in the top ten doesn't mean they cannot land an elite one in the second round.
I know, I am sure everyone would be so ecstatic to see another Washington Husky.
Edefuan Olofoshio is being slept on because I don't think he was used correctly in college. As an athletic freak who ran a 4.56 forty-yard dash, jumped 39 1/2" in the vertical, 128" in the broad, and measured out with 32 7/8" arms and 10" hands, Olofoshio could be a breakout pass rusher—even if he weighs under 240-pounds.
He was used as an off-ball linebacker for the most part at Washington, but he showed an ability to get off blocks by using athleticism and length. I believe he can be a star pass rusher for the Atlanta Falcons if they were to move him to weakside linebacker.
I would be more than willing to take a chance on him because he has elite potential in at a new position in the NFL.