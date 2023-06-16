3 Exciting candidates to return punts for the Atlanta Falcons
With no Avery Williams, here are three intriguing Atlanta Falcons who could return punts
The Atlanta Falcons took their first hit of the season when they lost Avery Williams to a torn ACL. Williams was coming off of a big year as the team's punt returner and was primed to have an even better year in 2023.
It is an unfortunate injury but there is no time to dwell on it as the Falcons have to find his replacement. Arthur Smith has already mentioned a few players, like Mike Hughes, Josh Ali, and Penny Hart, but we are going to go a different direction here and look at a few guys who could be exciting candidates to field punts who you wouldn't expect to see back there.
While these players may not have much, if any, experience returning punts, they would put you on the edge of your seat as they try to get closer to the opponent's endzone.
There is obviously more to catching and returning punts than just athletic ability but that is for the coaches to figure out.
Anyways, here are a few players who would be exciting candidates to take over for Avery WIlliams.