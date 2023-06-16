3 Exciting candidates to return punts for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Clark Phillips III (CB)
Clark Phillips is not going to 'wow' you in any measurable—which was exactly why the Atlanta Falcons were able to land him in the fourth round despite him being seen as a first or second-round talent—but what he is going to 'wow' you with is his ability to make plays.
At Utah, Phillips had a total of 232 return yards off of interceptions, which is good for an average of 25.8 yards per interception. So, do you still want to doubt his measurables/speed?
He had some plays in college where his returns were set up similarly to punt returns. One example is this highlight:
He has shown the ability to track the ball (albeit, with a much different trajectory), catch the ball, set up defenders, and make good cuts and angles to progress towards the endzone.