3 Expectations the Atlanta Falcons should have for Desmond Ridder in week 5
By Nick Halden
1. Don't miss the easy layups
The fact that this is the first and most basic expectation that first comes to mind speaks to where this Atlanta Falcons passing attack is right now. Watching back each of the last two games what stands out are the easy throws that Desmond has been missing. The best stretch we have seen from the Atlanta quarterback was the end of the Green Bay game when he led a comeback after playing poorly for much of the first three quarters.
Whether it was missing Drake London on a key first down or way underthrowing an open Mack Hollins if you're going to be an NFL quarterback you can't afford to miss those plays. The selling point for Ridder wasn't the fact it was believed he could be a star quarterback but a top 15-20 starter and that would be good enough for Atlanta to win a lot of games.
Instead, Ridder has been one of the three worst players at his position and is now struggling to hit even the open receivers. One would think that if for a third straight game Ridder misses on these throws again the Falcons have to consider a change to give their team a chance.