3 Expectations the Atlanta Falcons should have for Desmond Ridder in week 5
By Nick Halden
2. No more than one turnover vs. a underwhelming Houston defense
This team badly needs Desmond Ridder to be the quarterback the coaching staff seems to believe he is. However, each of the past three weeks the one consistent part of Ridder's game has been giving the defense turnover chances.
The interception Ridder threw that was returned for a score was the end of the game in London. The offense continued to look inept after that mistake and didn't move the ball again until the Jaguars started playing a softer zone. This Atlanta team isn't built to withstand turnovers those only work with high risk/high reward quarterbacks and thus far Ridder has only figured out the first part.
Houston's defense is not a scary unit but the offense is playing at a high level and is going to give the Falcons defense a lot of problems if the offense can't extend drives or turns the ball over consistently.
Ridder must do a better job protecting the ball cutting down on the three turnovers we watched last week and at least limit his mistakes to no more than one turnover. With that only being acceptable if there is some level of production happening.