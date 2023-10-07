3 Expectations the Atlanta Falcons should have for Desmond Ridder in week 5
By Nick Halden
3. Stop pushing the defense ahead of the ball
The fact that these are the three fair expectations for the Falcons in week five speaks to where Desmond Ridder is. It hasn't been pretty for the Atlanta quarterback who is being discussed as the worst starter in the league. Desmond is young and could figure it out still but it looks far from promising considering we are eight games in and yet to have one complete game to point to.
Of the biggest concerns watching back the all 22 was how Ridder was leading the defense to his intended target. This was one of the biggest complaints with Marcus Mariota and somehow is slowly worked its way into Ridder's game.
Far too often against the Jaguars, you have Desmond staring down his intended target with the defense reading the quarterback and getting in the way of the play before it happened. Desmond isn't an elite thrower of football and has to win by being a step ahead.
If this continues it is going to result in Ridder failing at both of the first two points and leave Arthur Smith no choice but to put Taylor Heinicke in the lineup. Perhaps this is simply a bump in the road and Ridder finally puts together a big game on Sunday, however, it is looking more and more like Arthur Smith made a mistake one that if he doesn't admit soon will cost the Falcons a lost season.