3 Falcons defenders who can revive their career under Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris could be the best thing to ever happen to these three Falcons defenders.
1 of 3
Grady Jarrett, DT
"Revive" might be an aggressive word for Grady Jarrett. The veteran has always been good but with him getting a little older and coming off of a season-ending injury, nothing is certain for him moving forward.
If there is anyone we can trust to rehab, it would be Grady. As for on the field, Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake are going to use him like they did with Aaron Donald with the Rams.
Grady will be put in a position to get into the backfield and make plays. The switch to 3-4 will give him multiple roles to experiment and play in. It should be a fun season for the ageless veteran.