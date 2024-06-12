3 Falcons free agent signings that don't make any sense
These signings don't add up for the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Eddie Goldman, DL
The Atlanta Falcons have been extremely patient with Eddie Goldman. They originally signed him two years ago and he just made his third entrance onto the team without playing a down.
While he is a veteran nose tackle—something this team needed—he has been given plenty of chances. Terry Fontenot giving him a third chance is surprising. Usually, teams aren't too fond of players who they cannot count on to stick with the team.
The Falcons also drafted Zion Logue who will be competing with the veteran for a spot on a crowded defensive line.