3 Falcons free agent signings that don't make any sense
These signings don't add up for the Atlanta Falcons.
3 of 3
3. Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR
Out of all of the free agent signings, this one caught me the most surprised. Ray-Ray McCloud is a veteran receiver who hasn't stuck around the NFL because of what he can do as an offensive threat, he has stuck around because of his return ability on special teams.
Last year, the Falcons had the worst punt return unit in the league but the year prior they had the best. Avery Williams is the common denominator and is back to full health and ready to be the best punt returner in the league again.
While it is always nice to ramp up the competition, this signing was unnecessary since Williams has already proven himself.