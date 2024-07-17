3 Falcons players who will shine in Zac Robinson's offense
Zac Robinson, the Atlanta Falcons new offensive coordinator and playcaller, started his NFL journey as a quarterback who bounced around with a few different teams. When his playing career was finished, he joined Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
In the five years since he was hired, he has climbed up the ranks and earned himself the keys to a talented Falcons offense. The sky is the limit for this offense and all the pressure lands on the shoulders of the new coordinator.
There is reason to believe that he can handle it. All reports have been glowing and it sounds like he is ready to get the most out of each of his players, especially these three:
1. Rondale Moore, WR
The talent has always been there for Rondale Moore; you don't run a sub-4.3 forty if you aren't talented. The issue has been usage and the Arizona Cardinals could never find a role for him.
Zac Robinson traded for the speedster because he knows how he will use him. He will be the motion receiver that will put so much stress on a defense pre-snap. He will line up outside, in the slot, and in the backfield.
This is a player that we should all be excited about because he is finally in a favorable position.