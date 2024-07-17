3 Falcons players who will shine in Zac Robinson's offense
Zac Robinson's scheme will help these three players take their game to a new level.
3 of 3
3. Kyle Pitts, TE
No one has had it tougher than Kyle Pitts these past two seasons. Whether it is misusage, injuries, or lack of opportunities, everything has gone against the top tight end prospect.
We know what type of production is in that tank. He can break the 1,200-yard mark as a tight end, he is that special. He could even soar right past those numbers and put up a couple hundred more yards.
Needless to say, the Falcons switching offensive schemes could be career-changing for Kyle Pitts. Everything is in front of him to show how he was worthy of the fourth-overall pick in 2021.