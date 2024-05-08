3 Falcons playmakers who can revive their career under Zac Robinson
With a new offensive coordinator at the helm, these three Falcons will have their careers revived.
1 of 3
1. Darnell Mooney, WR
Darnell Mooney came into the league with a bang racking up over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns despite having a shaky quarterback situation in Chicago. In his two seasons since then, he has just over 900 yards and three touchdowns.
It is evident that the talent is there, he just needs an offensive coordinator and quarterback to take advantage of it.
Well, now he has both of those things with the Atlanta Falcons. Mooney will be a featured player in this offense. He should finally hit the heights he was expected to hit in Chicago.