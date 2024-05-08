3 Falcons playmakers who can revive their career under Zac Robinson
With a new offensive coordinator at the helm, these three Falcons will have their careers revived.
3 of 3
3. Kyle Pitts, TE
Who is more excited to see a new playcaller and quarterback than Kyle Pitts?
After a phenomenal rookie season, it has been a rough ride for the fourth-overall pick. We know he has the talent, he just needs to have the opportunity to use that talent. With an offensive coordinator who will throw the ball more frequently and an accurate quarterback, Pitts' career is going to get back on track.
The only question is how much production could we see from Pitts in his fourth season? I think the ceiling is as high as any tight end in the NFL.