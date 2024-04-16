3 Falcons who could get cut after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons could make these three cuts after the draft depending on how things play out.
NFL rosters are constantly being tuned. We have seen it in Atlanta with Terry Fontenot making cuts, trades, and signings no matter what day it is.
The draft gives teams a new wave of players which means a new wave will hit the road. For the Falcons, here are three players who could get the call that they are being replaced by a rookie.
1. JoVaughn Gwyn, IOL
As a seventh-round pick who didn't have a single offensive snap last year and was drafted by the prior coaching staff, JoVaughn Gwyn is not guaranteed anything.
We have already seen a similar move made with the team releasing late-round pick and former Georgia Bulldog Justin Shaffer. He was in a scarily similar situation as Gwyn.
With a change in philosophy, Gwyn will likely be replaced in the mid-to-late rounds. The coaching staff has no loyalty to him which could cost him his job.