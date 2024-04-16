3 Falcons who could get cut after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons could make these three cuts after the draft depending on how things play out.
3. Richie Grant, S
Richie Grant has not had the career he was hoping for. Coming out of UCF as a second-round pick, Grant was expected to be an above-average starter. That has not been the case.
While there have been moments where he has been a decent player, he has always reverted back to either missing a crucial tackle or getting burnt in coverage. Last season, Grant went from playing every snap of every game to being benched for DeMarcco Hellams.
Drafting a safety on day two is in the cards for the Falcons and if they do so then they will outright cut ties with Grant.