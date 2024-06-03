3 Falcons who could lose their jobs to rookies
Falcons could see these three rookies take the jobs of these veterans
2 of 3
2. DT Ta'Quon Graham could lose his job to rookies Ruke Orhorhoro & Brandon Dorlus
One thing that stands out from the two defensive line pickups during the draft was the versatility. Both Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus have experience playing up and down the line. They also have the length and strength to do anything that Jimmy Lake asks them to.
This may come at the expense of Ta'Quon Graham who has been a solid player for this team since he was drafted.
The former Texas Longhorn may find himself looking for a new team because of the two rookies who have big expectations. He was a draft pick from a previous coaching staff and that is never a good thing for depth players.