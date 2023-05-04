3 Falcons who have been downright disrespected this offseason
Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has been disrespected
This is the most obvious one, Desmond Ridder has been the furthest thing from the media's mind when talking about the Atlanta Falcons. They act like he is some football player who has been cut six times in the past year. Or some quarterback who is on his fourth team in less than a year (ahem, Baker Mayfield).
The whole Lamar Jackson really caused all of that but it is no excuse. Ridder improved in each game he played which is more than a lot of rookie quarterbacks have ever been able to say, yet those guys, especially first-round picks, are immediately thought of as franchise quarterbacks by the same people who already thrown Ridder's career in the toilet already.
At times, it has even seemed personal, like they are completely dismissing Ridder as a human being. It is aggravating.
At least now we don't have to listen to it anymore with Lamar signing a big deal to stay in Baltimore. Not to mention, we now have the league's most motivated quarterback.