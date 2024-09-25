3 Falcons who have been huge disappointments so far in the 2024 season
We expected a lot more from these three players through three weeks.
3. David Onyemata
There has been nothing to write home about with David Onyemata this season. The veteran was a strong addition for this team last year and routinely made splash plays but that has been anything but the case through Week 3.
The usually disruptive interior lineman has ten tackles, zero sacks, zero QB hits, and one tackle for loss this year. He and his fellow linemen have been getting manhandled in the running game which has forced them to be on the field for way too long. It is a problem that has led to so many issues for this team.
It is time for Onyemata to get back to his dominance from a year ago. We can only hope that he is still getting used to the new scheme and isn't wearing out at age 31.