3 Falcons who lost their job during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons draft class will leave these three players without a job.
Eddie Goldman lost his job after the drafting of Zion Logue
After making his return to the Atlanta Falcons for a third time, Eddie Goldman might finally be ready to make a push for a roster spot.
With that being said, his hopes couldn't have gone up after seeing the Falcons make their final pick of Zion Logue. The former Georgia Bulldog is a giant body in the middle and will play in the same spot that Eddie Goldman would.
Unfortunately for Goldman, the NFL is all about youth which is why the young nose tackle should get the nod over the 30-year-old.