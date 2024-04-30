3 Falcons who lost their job during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons draft class will leave these three players without a job.
Ade Ogundeji lost his job after the drafting of Bralen Trice
The writing has been on the wall for Ade Ogundeji for a while now—the third-round selection of Bralen Trice only made that more true.
Ade Ogundeji currently sits at the bottom of the depth chart. While the position is thin, it is hard to believe that he is a better option than Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Lorenzo Carter, or DeAngelo Malone.
Ogundeji was not good when he was given significant playing time in 2022 and now he is coming off of a season where he did not play a single snap after he sustained a season-ending injury. I would be shocked if the former Notre Dame product landed on the final roster.