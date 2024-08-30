3 Falcons who must give Arthur Smith a rude welcome back to Atlanta
By Eric Wells
The Falcons have a big game out the gate, and while it doesn’t have playoff implications or a division matchup, it’s against the former head coach Arthur Smith.
Fan disdain and fantasy football disdain are documented for Smith. Following an ugly 48-17 loss to the Saints to end the 2023 season, Smith was relieved of his duties as Head Coach. Reviews of Smith’s time as the Falcon’s lead man typically skewed one way: he didn’t use his weapons, and he didn’t have a QB (although Matt Ryan could say otherwise) to prove he knew what he was doing schematically. A return to the Benz, there are a few players I’d love to see give Smith a rude welcome.
Matthew Judon
Albeit a new Falcon, Matt Judon must make a statement in his first game in Atlanta. With heavy play-action usage, Judon will receive many opportunities to pressure QB rollouts as the unblocked rusher. Smith may not let him be unblocked, but regardless of where he is, Atlanta will need his impact. Struggles in pass rush have been apparent for nearly a decade in Atlanta, and if we want a glimmer of pass rush, Judon can contribute to that.
Jake Matthews & Kaleb McGary
- Somehow I always find a way to add an extra player in these series. Both tackles have big-time tests in Week 1, so it didn't make sense to leave one out. Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt make up a top 5 DE group in the NFL. Matthews has been a strong, reliable mainstay in the Falcons' rotation since being drafted in 2014. McGary had struggled early in his career but thrived in Smith’s system in 2022-2023. Improvement in his pass protection remains to be seen, and he has an immense task out of the gate.
Drake London
After years of bad quarterback play, and questionable play calling, Drake London may finally be able to remind the nation why he was taken in the top 10. London made plays during his time within Smith’s system, but with little scoring, recording 69 catches, 905 yards, and 2 touchdowns in 2023. The cornerback tandem of former Carolina Panther Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr are two that London should be able to get the better of.
Following the Steelers game, the season doesn’t get any easier for the Falcons. With games against two recent Super Bowl attendees, Judon, London, and Kaleb McGary must be on their P’s and Q’s to keep momentum heading into Weeks 2 & 3.