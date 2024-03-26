3 Falcons who should lose their starting job during the NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons may elect to replace these current starters in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Incredibly, the Atlanta Falcons were able to draft four immediate or eventual starters in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bijan Robinson took over for Tyler Allgeier, Matt Bergeron for Matt Hennessy, Clark Phillips eventually took over for Jeff Okudah, and DeMarcco Hellams took Richie Grant's spot.
That is the type of success you would love to have in every draft. However, now that the Falcons have a better roster, there won't be as many starters coming out of the draft as there were last year.
Nevertheless, these three players could see their position sink on the depth chart during the draft.
1. Clark Phillips III, #2 cornerback
Finding a cornerback early in the draft will be a priority for the Atlanta Falcons. While Clark Phillips played excellent on the outside as a rookie, we do not know how the smaller CB would hold up throughout a full season.
Drafting a corner with a bigger frame would be smart. Expect to see Phillips' replacement to be drafted on day one or two.