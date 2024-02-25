3 first-round mistakes that continue to haunt the Atlanta Falcons
The three first-round picks that continue to haunt the Atlanta Falcons years later
2 of 3
2. Falcons trade up for Kaleb McGary (31st overall, 2019)
Thomas Dimitroff made it clear that he was going to beef up his offensive line for quarterback Matt Ryan.
The Falcons used their original first-round pick on guard Chris Lindstrom which has proven to be an amazing decision. But then the Falcons traded back into the first round with the Rams to take Washington's Kaleb McGary.
Through the first few years, McGary was quite bad. However, in 2022 he played well and landed an extension to continue being a bulldozer in the run game.
Was this the worst pick? Absolutely not, but it still haunts them because players like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and D.K. Metcalf were still on the board.