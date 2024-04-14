3 first-round risks the Atlanta Falcons should avoid in 2024 NFL Draft
Here are a few risks that the Atlanta Falcons cannot make during the 2024 NFL Draft.s
2 of 3
The Falcons shouldn't risk trading up from pick eight
To expand on that last point, the Falcons need to keep a full stock of draft picks for the next few years. This gives you the ability to plug holes with cheap, talented players.
One of the worst things you can do for the sustained health of your franchise is trade up into the top five of the draft. The Falcons should be happy with where they sit right now at pick eight and shouldn't consider moving up the board.
The team needs help on the defensive side of the ball and with the way things are predicted to go, they will have their choice of any defensive prospect in the draft.