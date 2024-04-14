3 first-round risks the Atlanta Falcons should avoid in 2024 NFL Draft
Here are a few risks that the Atlanta Falcons cannot make during the 2024 NFL Draft.s
The Falcons shouldn't risk losing their top edge rusher by trading down
In no way am I opposed to the Atlanta Falcons trading down. What I am opposed to is passing on your top edge rusher prospect by trading down hoping they fall to you.
There is a strong likelihood that the first seven players drafted will be offensive and from then all bets are off. You are sitting in an area where teams could look in many different directions.
If the Falcons love Dallas Turner then they need to draft him with the eighth pick and the same thing can be said about Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse. What you cannot do is trade down and risk losing them to a team like the Bears.
If Terry Fontenot and co. have Latu, Turner, and Verse similarly graded then trading down makes the most sense. The point is that they cannot let 'their guy' get away because they get greedy.