3 Former Atlanta Falcons coaches who landed with new teams in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Dave Ragone- QB Coach for the Los Angeles Rams
It is hard to have anything negative to say about Dave Ragone despite how his time in Atlanta ended. The Falcons offensive coordinator appeared to have little control and wasn't given the chance to call plays. Despite Arthur Smith's struggles the coach kept an iron grip on the offense and didn't give Ragone a deserved chance.
Yes, the coach lacked the experience many fans wanted in the position and that was precisely the point. Arthur Smith wanting a coach who he could easily overrule fit with how his time in Atlanta played out. Whether or not this was the case there is no arguing Ragone was put in a bad position.
No ability to call plays or make offensive decisions and yet he went down with Arthur Smith's ship. Ragone landing with the Rams is great for a coach who needs a fresh start. Working under the offensive genius in Los Angeles and veteran Matthew Stafford will work to his advantage.
Ragone now has the chance to benefit from a better position and a more talented coaching staff. Landing with Stafford and the Rams is one of the best-case scenarios for the former OC.