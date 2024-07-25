3 Former Atlanta Falcons coaches who landed with new teams in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith- Pittsburgh Steelers OC
Arthur Smith makes it easy to pile one after his last three years in Atlanta. The lack of care put into the quarterback position and the inability to get the ball to his best players was beyond frustrating. Smith couldn't handle the head coach role and he is far from the first coordinator who failed to make the adjustment.
Before pointing out the concerns with the move let's be fair to Smith here. There is a very good reason the Falcons hired Smith as their head coach. Perhaps he wasn't the best fit but his time as an OC with the Titans remains impressive. Their offense greatly fell off after Smith's departure and remains in disarray.
Smith is an accomplished player caller and has given reason to believe he can have success in the right landing spot. With that said, looking at Smith's preferred offensive style it is difficult to buy in with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as his starting options. In a loaded conference joining a stacked division, Arthur Smith has an uphill battle even in a lesser role.
Mike Tomlin has an impressive record in Pittsburgh but is far removed from serious contention. The pressure is turned up this season for the coaching duo to get on the same page and breathe life into this offense.