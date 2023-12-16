3 Former Atlanta Falcons that would make them Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 6-7 on the season and still in the middle of both the NFC South and wildcard race. Winning out would put the Falcons in the playoffs while going 2-2 could be good enough to slip in the final spot as well. There are a lot of questions to be answered on both sides in the final four weeks of the season.
When the NFL expanded the playoffs this is exactly what they hoped to create. A sense of urgency and importance for well over half the league in the final weeks of the season. Even if the Falcons slip into the playoffs, however, even the most ardent fan knows this isn't a Super Bowl team.
Perhaps they can win a round or find a way to keep it close but it is hard to believe Atlanta is capable of winning more than one game against a capable team. With this in mind, it is fun to look back and consider what the former Atlanta Falcons could bring to this team.
What three former Atlanta Falcons would make this team a Super Bowl contender? To be clear this is a hypothetical based on these player's peaks, not the players they are now.