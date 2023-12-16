3 Former Atlanta Falcons that would make them Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
1. John Abraham
The Atlanta Falcons defense has been surprisingly great this year. New additions Jessie Bates and Jeff Okudah have helped to fix the secondary while David Onyemata has been great in the trenches. The one obvious issue with this Atlanta defense is their inability to get to the quarterback. The pass rush is better than in seasons past but still, it can be a liability.
Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter both have had great moments and defend the run well. But neither of the two is exactly scaring quarterbacks who seem to have all day to sit back in the pocket and slice up the defense. Best way to fix the biggest issue on a good defense? Why not add the greatest pass rusher in recent Atlanta history in John Abraham?
It is easy to forget just how dominant Abraham was at his peak with the Falcons. More than a decade later and the Falcons haven't had a pass rusher close to Abraham since his peak. Put Abraham on this team and watch the defense take another leap that can shut down even the league's better offenses. John Abraham takes this defense from a fun story to scary.