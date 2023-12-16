3 Former Atlanta Falcons that would make them Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
2. Matt Ryan
Again it is important to clarify that we are talking about prime Matt Ryan, not the veteran quarterback we watched in Indy last season. It is easy to forget just how tough Ryan was in Atlanta and how often he fought his way into games without defensive support. Watch back Ryan's final season with the Falcons and consider the offensive line and his receivers. Even this late version of Matt Ryan makes the Falcons a playoff contender.
It is forgotten due to the end of the Super Bowl what happened in the playoff run for the Falcons. Ryan went on the greatest run we've seen as Falcons fans from a quarterback. This version of Ryan was an MVP and with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Allgeier would put up eye-popping numbers.
Desmond Ridder is the biggest issue for this team moving forward in the playoffs. You need a quarterback who can put the team on his shoulders for a drive. While Desmond has proven he can do that it is only after his back-breaking turnovers. Ryan leading this offense would give Atlanta the most complete team they've had since their Super Bowl run.