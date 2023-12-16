3 Former Atlanta Falcons that would make them Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Julio Jones
What is peak Matt Ryan without Julio Jones? It is fun to imagine an Atlanta offense with Julio Jones, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts all on the field together. Again, we are talking about prime Julio, not the version we see as a reserve with the Eagles this season. We are talking about the version of Julio that mossed the Panthers in a win that broke the Panthers' perfect season or the guy who wrecked the Packer's secondary.
Jones was a menace when he was healthy in Atlanta. The only possible complaint Falcons fans could have would be the lack of touchdowns in Julio's final seasons. This was due more to schemes and less a regression from Julio.
Regardless, prime Julio Jones by himself is enough to make the Falcons an interesting playoff team even with Desmond Ridder. Put him on the team with prime John Abraham and Matt Ryan this team could win it all. For Falcons fans Super Bowl hypotheticals still are all that can be held onto until changes are made. The biggest mark against this hypothetical team would be the coach and play caller who has already found a way to underutilize his current talent. But could even Arthur Smith manage to mess up this perfection?