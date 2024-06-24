3 Former Atlanta Falcons who will be missed most in 2024
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons front office has done an impressive job of locking up their key players. Whether it is veterans like Grady Jarrett or new pieces like Jessie Bates there are few franchise building blocks the team has lost over the last three seasons.
However, there have been a number of key contributors the team has moved on from. This offseason, in particular, Atlanta lost key players who were starters or key rotational pieces they are yet to fully replace. Starting with a fan-favorite whose landing spot remains head-scratching.
Cordarrelle Patterson-Pittsburgh Steelers
Cordarrelle Patterson was very vocal about his frustration with the Falcons and his role. Frustration one would think would have prevented Patterson from following Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh but that is exactly what happened. Bringing Patterson back for one more year with the new kick-off rules in place would have been fun.
Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson both being on rookie contracts influenced the team moving on from the fan-favorite. Despite his landing spot, fans wish Patterson well and will be keeping a close eye with a reunion happening in week one.
Patterson's ability as a returner, receiver, and back makes him a valuable piece wherever he lands. A lack of chances and poor quarterback play ended his time in Atlanta on a low-note. Still, fans appreciate the kindness he brought off the field and the ferocity he played with each week.
Bud Dupree- Los Angeles Chargers
Failing to bring Bud Dupree back was an odd decision before the draft. After opting to draft a quarterback in the first-round the decision is even stranger. Dupree had 6.5 sacks in the 2023 season and had an argument as Atlanta's most consistent edge rusher.
Cutting Lorenzo Carter and re-signing Dupree would have made far more sense than running it back with Carter and Ebiketie. Perhaps the decision ages well, but for now it remains a misstep in what has been an interesting offseason in Atlanta.
Calais Campbell-Miami Dolphins
Campbell leaving Atlanta isn't surprising considering how his lone season with the Falcons went. However, it is another pass rusher gone from a very weak position group. The veteran is well-respected and brought production and leadership to the defense.
Atlanta would have greatly benefitted from managing one more season from Campbell. Considering the veteran's age and the talent around him the move to Miami is fair. It is one that offers both a balance of playing time and Super Bowl aspirations.