3 Former Falcons still searching for a new landing spot as week 1 nears
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
It was only three years ago that Julio Jones was coming off a great season and joining the Titans as the expected primary receiver. Somehow in each of the seasons since things continue to get worse. Jones spent time with the Eagles and Bucs in the last two seasons. His time in Philly was as a reserve who rarely found a way on the field and was a part of a terrible second-half collapse.
This was similar to Jones joining Tom Brady's Bucs in the quarterback's final season as Tampa limped to the finish and a blowout playoff loss. The end of Jones' career doesn't wipe away the monster the receiver has been but it is sad to watch.
A player who was in the conversation for the best at his position for nearly a decade is now struggling to stay healthy enough to win a depth role. It speaks to the toll the league takes on a player who always fought for every yard.
Whether it is the iconic catch over two Carolina Panthers or the forgotten Super Bowl play that should have won the game Jones deserves immense respect. However, it appears that this could be the end for the Atlanta legend.