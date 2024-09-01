3 Former Falcons still searching for a new landing spot as week 1 nears
By Nick Halden
2. Russell Gage
Two years ago this was Matt Ryan's primary target for the majority of a season. A player who cashed in on the increased targets and now cannot stay healthy or find a landing spot. Gage isn't a player that fits Atlanta's current team despite the history with the franchise.
A return at this point doesn't make sense with injury and production concerns clear. Gage has had a nice career for a player who wasn't projected to make as big of an impact as he has. While it wouldn't be surprising to see Gage become healthy and win a depth role his best seasons are behind him.
This speaks to Matt Ryan's greatness and the lack of help he received in Atlanta. While the former Atlanta quarterback had a handful of great targets in his career he often elevated role players into bigger roles. Whether it is Gage or Austin Hooper, Jacob Tamme, or Sanu there is a myriad of examples of players who were elevated by the quarterback.
It is only fair to point out as well that Gage hasn't been the same since his injury and is going to continue to struggle to find a contributing role.