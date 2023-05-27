3 Former Falcons the team is better off without in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons did a great job this off-season of retaining all of their star players and bringing in a much-needed influx of talent. Atlanta's roster has kept the same building blocks while rebuilding the defense and adding key starters to the offense.
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith clearly elevated their level of urgency this off-season finally having the ability to spend in free agency. A season after a large percentage of their cap was taken up by Julio Jones and Matt Ryan.
This season the only large dead cap hit is Deion Jones one that didn't limit the Falcons in free agency considering how quickly they moved off of the rest of the bad contracts the team had been collecting before their tenure.
Jessie Bates, David Oneymata, Calais Campbell, Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron, Jonnu Smith, Jeff Okudah, and Mike Hughes are a few highlights of an off-season full of moves.
Atlanta brought back and extended Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom as well locking up what should be one of the better offensive lines in the league. While the Falcons did lose a number of players few will be missed with the majority of Atlanta's losses due to clear upgrades.