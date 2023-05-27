3 Former Falcons the team is better off without in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Isaiah Oliver
At the start of the off-season, it seemed likely the Falcons would run back their starting corners with A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, and Casey Hayward never truly getting a chance to play together. Whether it was injuries or the defensive line giving the quarterback an eternity in the pocket we never were able to see the full potential of this trio.
However, Hayward was cut before the draft likely due to the injury that was suffered last season. Oliver signed with San Francisco and the Falcons clearly needed to rebuild the secondary. A player that appeared integral in Oliver now won't be missed at all with the huge moves Atlanta made at the position.
Atlanta added Mike Hughes, Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, and Clark Phillips, and have Darren Hall and Dee Alford as improving young options as well. Oliver will likely thrive in San Francisco but with the moves Atlanta has made at the position the corner won't be missed.