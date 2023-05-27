3 Former Falcons the team is better off without in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Dean Pees
The former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator walked away from the game this past off-season after what was a frustrating tenure with the Falcons. Part of the issues can be tied directly to the lack of proven talent that Pees was given in Atlanta.
However, going into soft zone coverages and allowing teams to come back from large deficits or failing to stop Carolina's one great receiver on what was a desperation heave stand out. Dean Pees clearly wasn't a great fit for the Falcons and though the veteran was often let down by his players the coaching was far from perfect.
Pees has a long history of success but clearly, that didn't translate to the Atlanta defense. The Falcons added Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen this off-season, who are clearly better fits for what Atlanta is building.