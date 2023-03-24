3 Free agency moves the Atlanta Falcons are laughing at right now
Sometimes it is good to get a good laugh in, even when you are the Atlanta Falcons who have traipsed through some of the most heart-wrenching moments in NFL history.
One way you can get those laughs in is by looking around and identifying some moves by other teams that you know will blow up in their face. Whether that be a move made by a division rival that will keep them floating in mediocrity or just a signing that looks like a massive overpay when you compare it to one of your signings (foreshadow).
The Falcons, generally, have been praised for the many moves they have made so far. They have become a significantly better team through all of this which should set them up for a hint of success in 2023, at least we hope.
As for other teams, well, what is better than mocking the moves that they think are so amazing? Not much!
We will now look at three moves that other teams have made this offseason that the Atlanta Falcons are laughing at right now.