3 Free agency moves the Atlanta Falcons are laughing at right now
1. Falcons are laughing at the Eagles for signing QB Marcus Mariota
The Atlanta Falcons tried the Marcus Mariota experiment and it simply did not work out. The coaching staff gave Mariota all the chances in the world and he simply didn't cut it. He will now move on to the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to become the backup to Jalen Hurts.
Admittedly, there is a big difference between Mariota with the Falcons and Mariota with the Eagles—he won't be expected to be the Eagles starting quarterback.
However, in the event that Jalen Hurts gets hurt, Mariota will be thrown right back out there, and if he thought the Falcons fanbase was brutal, man does he have something else coming. As soon as he misses a wide-open A.J. Brown, the crowd will chew him out.
Marcus Mariota clearly showed accuracy issues, especially on deep passes. Who knows, maybe he can be a decent fill-in quarterback, or maybe he will be the same guy we watched last year.