3 free agent quarterbacks not named Justin Fields the Falcons could sign
Justin Fields is a hot topic in Atlanta right now, but what happens if that doesn't work out?
By Ryan Heckman
It might be the hottest topic around the NFL, at the moment. Is Justin Fields going to wind up with the Atlanta Falcons?
The Chicago Bears own the no. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and many believe the team will select Caleb Williams, thus meaning Fields will be traded.
As of right now, the Falcons seem to be the betting favorites to land the Bears quarterback. But, what happens if it doesn't come to fruition? The Falcons certainly have a chance to draft a quarterack at no. 8, or even move up, but what if they make an earlier move like signing a free agent?
If not Fields, these three free agent quarterbacks could be viable options, one way or another.
Tyrod Taylor
This isn't the sexiest name available, nor is it a long-term solution. Let's say the Falcons don't want to depend on Desmond Ridder to play meaningful snaps, or they'd like to draft a rookie and also bring in a veteran.
Tyrod Taylor is the perfect guy for that job. He can act as a bridge, a mentor and even keep you in games rather than being the reason you lose them. Taylor has always been a quarterback who takes better care of the ball than most. He's not very turnover-prone, although as he's gotten later in his career and his opportunities have dwindled, it's been harder to find consistency.
Still, for his career, Taylor has thrown 65 touchdown passes to 29 interceptions. He's also rushed for another 19 scores. At 34 years old, Taylor is in the best spot of his career to be a bridge and mentor. If the Falcons so chose, they could sign him on a minimal deal.