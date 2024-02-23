3 free agent quarterbacks not named Justin Fields the Falcons could sign
Justin Fields is a hot topic in Atlanta right now, but what happens if that doesn't work out?
By Ryan Heckman
Baker Mayfield
What a world this would be. As of this moment, all signs are pointing to Baker Mayfield re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if something unexpectedly goes wrong and things tumble out of control, he'd be a phenomenal option for Atlanta. Think, maybe, if the Bucs don't end up bringing Mike Evans back. That could play into Mayfield not returning.
Last season, Mayfield took a 1-year deal worth just $4 million and turned that into what will likely be a multi-year free agent deal worth upwards of $15-$25 million annually. At the very least, that's what he deserves. He played the best football of his career in 2023, leading the Bucs to a playoff berth and the NFC South title.
In Atlanta, Mayfield would have another big weapon like Evans in Drake London. He'd also have a guy in Kyle Pitts who, hopefully, will have a bigger impact on the passing game despite all of the nonsense about Pitts' strength as a run blocker (are we done with that yet?).
In 2023, Mayfield passed for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 picks. He's earned every bit of what he'll end up making as a free agent this year. The former no. 1 overall pick proved he's far from done in the NFL. In fact, he's probably just getting started.