3 free agent quarterbacks not named Justin Fields the Falcons could sign

Justin Fields is a hot topic in Atlanta right now, but what happens if that doesn't work out?

By Ryan Heckman

Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Kirk Cousins

Maybe the best possible free agent outcome, at the quarterback position for the Falcons, could be Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings may end up re-signing him, but there is far from anything concrete done on that end yet. Cousins would like a multi-year deal, while some rumors state the Vikings only want to give him a one-year contract.

Take a look at some of the most recent odds on Cousins' next team, per DraftKings Sportsbook. You might be surprised to see the Falcons are number one on the list. Note: these are the odds for all teams not named Minnesota.

Team

Odds

Falcons

+300

Commanders

+500

Raiders

+800

Titans

+1200

Patriots

+1600

Steelers

+1600

Buccaneers

+3500

Broncos

+5000

Bears

+5000

Cousins has made a living off of throwing for 4,000 yards in a season. He's done it seven times and, if it weren't for his Achilles tear last season, he'd have been well over that mark once again. He's been as consistent a quarterback as you could ask for over the years.

Say what you want about his primetime record or whether or not you buy into that narrative. The guy is a Pro Bowl talent. He would be an excellent fit in Atlanta and immediately make them a division favorite.

