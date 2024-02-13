Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 free agents Falcons could steal from division rivals and own the NFC South

The division's free agents are some of the best available this year.

By Cameron Ellis

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next

2. Brian Burns -- Carolina EDGE

This is maybe even less realistic than Evans – sorry, realistic free agent projections is an exercise for mid-March. Burns can't seem to escape Carolina, who have consistently dangled him in trade talks and not made a move for several years now. The Falcons' defense wasn't terrible last year, but pass-rushing from the EDGE position wasn't a huge strength: Calais Campbell led the team with 6.5 sacks, and only two other guys – both outside linebackers, for what it's worth – had more than four. Burns is somehow only 25, and would be an upgrade over 30-year old Bud Dupree, who's a UFA this offseason anyway. Campbell was the only EDGE player to have a PFF grade over 80, and there's no guarantee that the 37-year old will be back, either. If Morris wanted to get a young, cornerstone defensive player in the building to start remodeling Atlanta's defense with, Burns would be the guy.