3 free agents still available for the Falcons before the draft
Three available free agents who the Falcons could sign before Thursday's draft.
While all of the focus is on the 2024 NFL Draft, there are still helpful additions out on the free-agent market.
When that first wave of signings passes things calm down dramatically. Players will often wait until after the draft to latch on with a team that wasn't able to fill a position. But for the Falcons, they should take the opposite approach and sign a free agent or two who will open up their horizons in the draft.
Here are three players the Falcons should sign prior to the draft.
1. Russell Gage, WR
Starting with a familiar face, Russell Gage is coming off of an early season-ending injury and he should be more than recovered by now. Gage just turned 28 years old a few months ago, he still has plenty of tread on his wheels.
The nice thing with Gage is that he will know how things work under Raheem Morris and he has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. There is also the added benefit of his arm which could be used on an occasional trick play.
While the Falcons have made many moves at wide receiver already, they still need to improve the depth and Gage would do just that.