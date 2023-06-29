3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing this summer
By Nick Halden
As we are now only a month away from preseason football kicking off the Atlanta Falcons rumors and moves around the league as a whole have slowed. Free agency is left to veterans attempting to find a spot to win a ring or players fighting to prove they still have something left in the tank.
While Atlanta's roster seems to be complete the team could still bolster their pass-rushing unit or add depth to a receiver group that seems to be in need of depth. Drake London is a great primary receiver but Atlanta's second and third options are big question marks and lack any depth if they struggle.
Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller both have given reason to believe they can thrive in the right situation but Atlanta would be wise to have a backup plan. The only other possible move barring injury could be if Atlanta wants more proven depth at linebacker.
With Rashaan Evans gone the middle of Atlanta's defense will be Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen. Both exciting young players but clearly have question marks and concerns as well heading into the seaosn. With this all in mind, let's take a look at three free agents Atlanta could consider adding this summer.