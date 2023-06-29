3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing this summer
By Nick Halden
1. Rashaan Evans
The problem with this move is selling Evans on coming back in a lesser role for the Falcons. However, the depth and security of having last year's starter on the roster cannot be underrated the Falcons clearly have a highly upgraded defense with this being the one position there is reason to question. Adding Evans gives a bit more security and takes away a lot of the concerns.
The issues with this move are that Evans was Atlanta's defensive leader in the middle of the field last season. Bringing back Rashaan only to ask him to sit on the bench or play a lesser role to develop Andersen and Walker is going to be a hard sell. But with landing spots quickly dwindling and Evans and Arthur Smith having a history together the move makes sense for both sides.
Even if Atlanta still starts the season with Walker and Andersen as the starters Evans fits this defense as a depth option at a position with a high injury risk.