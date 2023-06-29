3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing this summer
By Nick Halden
2. Jarvis Landry
As nice as it would be to suggest DeAndre Hopkins or suggesting a trade for a proven receiver let's be realistic about Atlanta's situation. The Falcons aren't an ideal landing spot for a top receiver until Desmond Ridder proves himself capable. The team already has two top targets in Kyle Pitts and Drake London in an offense that is going to be built around running the football.
With three backs all capable of being starters this is an Atlanta team that is going to need Ridder to play at a high level before attempting to land another star receiver. Landry is a free agent after failing with the New Orleans Saints and not looking close to the player he once was.
Though this could be the end for the veteran there is very little to lose from Atlanta's perspective giving the receiver a cheap deal and a chance to win a starting role. Landry could easily win Atlanta's second or third receiver role and offer a young group leadership.
Not only that but provide Desmond Ridder with a capable veteran third down target when the opposing defense is focused on stopping Pitts and London. The fit clearly makes sense for both sides and would bolster the weakest position group on Atlanta's roster.