3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should make a priority this summer
By Nick Halden
1. Calais Campbell
This isn't the first time that this suggestion has been made for a team desperate for a pass rush. It truly comes down to if Calais wants to continue to play and if he does if his team of choice is the Atlanta Falcons. It is that simple for a player who is defying Father Time continuing to play at a high level.
Signing Campbell is something that should be a priority based on your lack of a proven pass rush. Even if your rookie proves to be an impact player long-term rarely do rookies put up big pass-rushing numbers. Trice is going to get his chances but the current Atlanta pass rush is the team's biggest concern.
Adding Campbell to this defensive line unit doesn't fix the problem but it gives you at least 4-5 more sacks this season. It depends on how the Falcons opt to play Campbell in a potential return and if they would give him more chances to play outside. His level of play and reputation around the league lock in the veteran to any team he chooses. The choice really comes down to whether or not he believes Atlanta is a contending team.