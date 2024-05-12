3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should make a priority this summer
By Nick Halden
2. Xavien Howard
Landing arguably the best free agent left on the market isn't going to be easy. However, the team can free up the needed cap space with obvious cuts they have avoided for much of the offseason. Howard's time in the league hasn't been perfect but he can still impact winning in the right situation.
Bringing in Howard isn't as much about the player as it is about the current options on your roster. You are counting on Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford to be the primary options behind Terrell. This is far from ideal when you consider the lack of a resume for the last two and the resume of Hughes.
Atlanta needs to bring in a veteran to line up opposite Terrell and allow the other three options to fight it out for the remaining roles. Howard fits well in Atlanta's defense and would be a big upgrade for a team that is searching the bargain aisles at the position.
Bringing in Howard could prove to be costly but Atlanta can open up the cap space and should take the risk if the corner is willing to come to Atlanta.