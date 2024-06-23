3 free agents the Atlanta Falcons will have interest in next year
These free agents in 2025 should receive interest from the Atlanta Falcons.
2. EDGE Haason Reddick, New York Jets
Haason Reddick is another player who seems to be in a contract dispute with his team. According to reports, the Jets aren't looking to extend him which could help him land in the hands of the Atlanta Falcons next year.
Ironically, those disputes convinced the Jets to bring back an infamous first-round pick of the Falcons from seven years ago.
Anyway, Terry Fontenot was rumored to have an interest in trading for the former Eagle a few months ago. He ultimately was shipped off to New York but assuming Reddick and the Jets don't agree to an extension by next March, Fontenot could get a second chance at him.
It is a significant need for this team. He would bring speed, finesse, and leadership off the edge for Raheem Morris' squad.